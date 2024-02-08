Insider Selling: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $52,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,225.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 295,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,375. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 5.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 50,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ASB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading

