Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $1,228,050.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $1,228,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,002,489.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $83.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.79. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $87.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

