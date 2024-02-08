Insider Selling: H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) VP Muhammad Shahbaz Malik sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $1,067,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

H.B. Fuller Stock Down 0.7 %

H.B. Fuller stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.66. The company had a trading volume of 33,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.84 and a 200 day moving average of $73.52. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $83.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.85 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 123.9% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 410,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 227,055 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 425,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,170,000 after buying an additional 85,716 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 105,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after buying an additional 63,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after buying an additional 55,005 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 20,608 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, India, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally.

