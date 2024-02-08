Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells 969 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dawson Alyssa Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $95,500.00.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $609.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $563.78 and a 200-day moving average of $513.86. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $342.32 and a 1-year high of $635.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HubSpot from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 333.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

