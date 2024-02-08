Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Sells $220,550.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $220,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 612,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,995,805.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intapp Stock Performance

INTA opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 0.63. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $101.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 27.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 18,592 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 91.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 30,026 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 81.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,152,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,626,000 after acquiring an additional 517,899 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 175.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 16,146 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

