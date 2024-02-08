Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Sells $2,507,101.32 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,507,101.32. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 98,172 shares in the company, valued at $19,638,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher William Degnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Christopher William Degnan sold 2,346 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $476,894.88.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $760,494.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total transaction of $23,068,570.14.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $218.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.43. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $220.67. The stock has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of -81.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Snowflake from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

