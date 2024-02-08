Insider Selling: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) CAO Sells $392,945.42 in Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE TEVA opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $2,299,000. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 768,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

