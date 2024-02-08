InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on InspireMD from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

InspireMD Trading Down 2.2 %

InspireMD stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. InspireMD has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 64.05% and a negative net margin of 353.86%. The company had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that InspireMD will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at InspireMD

In other news, Director Gary S. Roubin acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 438,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,422.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the 2nd quarter worth $4,670,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

Further Reading

