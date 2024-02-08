Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

INTA has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Get Intapp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Intapp

Intapp Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of INTA opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. Intapp has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.30.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $101.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $27,315.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 670,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,260,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $27,315.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 670,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,260,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 8,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $365,517.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,151.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,746,660 shares of company stock worth $107,553,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 824.1% in the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,421,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,106 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,152,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,626,000 after purchasing an additional 517,899 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after purchasing an additional 422,016 shares during the period.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.