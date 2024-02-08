Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $3,343,075.12 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $3,343,075.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,908,829.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,267 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $3,468,575.88.

On Monday, January 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 46,709 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $4,230,901.22.

On Friday, January 26th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 49,081 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $4,481,586.11.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 44,643 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $4,090,191.66.

On Monday, January 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 50,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $4,553,659.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,917 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $1,145,479.56.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,155,752.07.

On Friday, January 12th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,007 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $1,148,518.10.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $1,115,307.65.

On Monday, January 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,146,828.48.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $94.44 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $97.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average is $86.29.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,221,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

