Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Intercontinental Exchange has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Intercontinental Exchange has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $134.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.29 and its 200-day moving average is $116.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $135.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,567,057. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

