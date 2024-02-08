International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.96. 2,017,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,669,068. The company has a market cap of $167.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $196.90.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

