International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 0.9% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.52. 2,435,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,685,843. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $196.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $167.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.15.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

