International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 7.2 %
Shares of THM opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 1.13. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.69.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 2,268,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,198,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,371,326.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than International Tower Hill Mines
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.