International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of THM opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 1.13. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 2,268,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,198,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,371,326.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 32,559 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

