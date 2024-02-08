Internet Computer Hits 1-Day Volume of $113.44 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $5.59 billion and $113.44 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $12.20 or 0.00027141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00078622 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00021142 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006450 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006388 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 514,117,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,790,878 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

