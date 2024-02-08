Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Shares Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSJQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $164,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJQ remained flat at $23.16 during trading on Thursday. 19,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,166. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $23.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.1255 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

