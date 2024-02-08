Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Shares Sold by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,157,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,803 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 346.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 851,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,370,000 after purchasing an additional 660,823 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 378,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 68,879 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 279,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PDN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.40. 4,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,515. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.68.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.