Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.60

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.60 and last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 15247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.36.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 105.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

