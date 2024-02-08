iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IPW opened at $0.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.78. iPower has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. iPower had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that iPower will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iPower Company Profile
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iPower
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.