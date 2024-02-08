iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPW opened at $0.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.78. iPower has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. iPower had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that iPower will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPower during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iPower in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iPower by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 35,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iPower by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 284,391 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

