IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.330-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.0 million-$17.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.6 million. IRadimed also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.520-1.620 EPS.

IRadimed Stock Performance

IRMD stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.19. 19,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,578. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $569.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.81. IRadimed has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. IRadimed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRadimed

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $206,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,751,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $206,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,751,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $32,646.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,021. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in IRadimed by 51.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IRadimed in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in IRadimed by 82.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in IRadimed by 217,400.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in IRadimed by 107.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRadimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.