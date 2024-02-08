iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sets New 52-Week High at $493.94

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $493.94 and last traded at $493.94, with a volume of 2323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $492.56.
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $450.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.37.
Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF are set to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 6-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile
iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).
