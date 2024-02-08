iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sets New 52-Week High at $493.94

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $493.94 and last traded at $493.94, with a volume of 2323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $492.56.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $450.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.37.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF are set to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 6-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.