iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $17,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMB. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,256,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $87.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.22. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.70 and a 12-month high of $89.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.3673 dividend. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

