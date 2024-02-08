iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Position Lifted by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $10,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,236,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,471,000 after acquiring an additional 769,964 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,797,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,511,000 after acquiring an additional 383,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,062,000 after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.26. 622,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.55. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

