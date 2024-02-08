iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Holdings Cut by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,633,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 901,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,284,000 after purchasing an additional 120,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 164,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average is $35.35. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

