iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 273,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 36,799 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.48. 39,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,790. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.32. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $71.82 and a one year high of $95.52.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

