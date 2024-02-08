iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,945,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 512,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 388,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,013. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

