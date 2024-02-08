iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Hits New 52-Week High at $132.40

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $132.40 and last traded at $132.27, with a volume of 39807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.88.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.23 and its 200 day moving average is $114.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Technology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,591,000 after buying an additional 1,136,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $90,722,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,091,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

