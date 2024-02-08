J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $106.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.06.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

