J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,091,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,600,000 after purchasing an additional 529,576 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,521,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 251,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,746,000 after buying an additional 451,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,852,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,037,000 after acquiring an additional 357,859 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

IYR stock opened at $86.50 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $93.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.15.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.