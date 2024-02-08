J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $121.98 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $155.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.71%.

Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

