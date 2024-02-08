J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 16,491 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,491 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,019,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 204,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $60.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.21.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

