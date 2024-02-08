Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

NYSE JBL opened at $131.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil has a 1 year low of $74.16 and a 1 year high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.46%.

In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $102,656,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,857 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 1,610.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,393 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

