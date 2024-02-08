James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.17

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.17 and last traded at $39.15, with a volume of 4608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.46.

JHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $998.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2,363.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,161,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after buying an additional 1,114,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 24.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after buying an additional 190,866 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the third quarter valued at about $3,101,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1,184.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 131,346 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

