Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 292 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $18,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,663.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,310.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,072.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,470.05 and a twelve month high of $2,725.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.84% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 52.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,189 shares of company stock worth $9,700,908. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,454.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

