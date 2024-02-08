Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $15.93 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.14% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $15,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.46.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $169.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $174.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.70%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.