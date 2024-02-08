Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $20.88 Million Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 203.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,489 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.15% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $20,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period.

JQUA stock opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.58. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

About JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

