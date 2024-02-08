Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $19,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,227 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,888,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,435,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCI. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI opened at $54.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.66.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

