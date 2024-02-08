Jet Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $141,241.69 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.94 million and approximately $141,241.69 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015961 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015450 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,632.39 or 0.99968884 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010700 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.68 or 0.00191907 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00940781 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $142,155.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

