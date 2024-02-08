JMP Securities Increases Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target to $81.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.33.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $72.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $76.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total value of $370,292.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,543,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,422,701.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,122,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total value of $370,292.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,422,701.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,906 shares of company stock valued at $19,933,398. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 31.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,922,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth $7,328,000. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 302.5% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,686,000 after acquiring an additional 17,111 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

