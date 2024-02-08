John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HPI opened at $16.12 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.