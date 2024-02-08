John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

HPI stock opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $17.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $103,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

