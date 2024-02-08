JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Insider Chris Russell Acquires 95,000 Shares

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) insider Chris Russell purchased 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £64,600 ($80,982.83).

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Performance

Shares of JARA opened at GBX 67 ($0.84) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 72.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 72.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £142.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -744.44 and a beta of 0.32. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets has a 1-year low of GBX 61.40 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 92.60 ($1.16).

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s payout ratio is -4,444.44%.

