JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Stake Lifted by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,175,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,698 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,579,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,345,000 after buying an additional 369,804 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,302,419.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,213,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,323,000 after buying an additional 4,213,428 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,230,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,994,000.

NYSEARCA:JQUA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.68. The stock had a trading volume of 324,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,143. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

