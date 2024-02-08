K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Director Cyndi Dianna Laval sold 7,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total value of C$39,101.84.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

