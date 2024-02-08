KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 173.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 244,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,948. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $36.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

