KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Motco raised its position in Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,185 shares of company stock worth $2,493,967. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 921,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,981,823. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $45.92 and a one year high of $65.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

