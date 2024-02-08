KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.77.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

