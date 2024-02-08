KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 325 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.64. 23,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,839. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $252.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.18.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

