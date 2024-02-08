KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 512 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,789 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Shell by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.50. 1,516,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,330,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.14. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.82%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

