Kellanova (NYSE:K) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.550-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kellanova also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.55-3.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on K. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellanova from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kellanova from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.73.

NYSE:K traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.68. 2,285,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,338. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $72.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average is $56.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $4,192,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,320,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,438,403.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 622,400 shares of company stock valued at $33,784,650. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kellanova during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Kellanova by 168.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

